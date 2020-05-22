Realme Narzo 10A Goes on Sale Today at 12PM: Price, Offers and More

The new Realme Narzo 10A will be going on sale today for consumers in India. The company’s new budget offering was launched alongside the Narzo 10 and features triple-cameras at the back and a big 5,000mAh battery. Notably, the handset is a rebranded version of the Realme C3 that was launched in Thailand back in the month of February.

The Narzo 10A will be going on sale today at 12PM via Flipkart and Realme India website. According to the company, it is also selling via offline stores in select cities of certain states. The Realme Narzo 10A is priced at Rs 8,499 for the single 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. Customers can avail a five 5 percent cashback on Flipkart when they purchase the phone using Flipkart Axis Bank Credit. There is also SuperCash worth Rs 500 for customers purchasing through the Realme website.

REALME NARZO 10A SPECIFICATIONS

The Narzo 10A comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600x720 pixels) resolution display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage which will be expandable using a dedicated microSD card slot.

There is a triple rear camera setup at the back with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and an f/1.8 lens. There is also a 2-megapixel portrait camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro camera with a similar f/2.4 aperture lens.

At the front, the Narzo 10A features a 5-megapixel selfie camera. According to the company the cameras offer features such as AI Beautification, HDR, Panorama, and Timelapse and full-HD (1080p) video recording support with 30fps frame rate.

The phone runs on the company’s Realme UI based on Android 10. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. The battery is similar on the device rated at 5,000mAh battery.

