Realme Narzo 10A Sale Today via Flipkart & Realme.com: Price, Offers and More

The Realme Narzo 10A will be once again available for purchase today through a flash sale scheduled for 12PM noon. The company’s budget offering was launched alongside the Narzo 10 back in May and features triple-cameras at the back and a big 5,000mAh battery. Notably, the handset is a rebranded version of the Realme C3 that was launched in Thailand back in the month of February.

The Narzo 10A will be available for purchase via Flipkart and the Realme India website. The smartphone is priced at Rs 8,999 for the single 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant while the 4GB + 64GB model comes at Rs 9,999. As for the offers, customers buying the phone from Flipkart can avail 5 percent cashback via Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and 10 percent instant discount with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card as well as no-cost EMI options. On the other hand, Realme India is offering up to 100 percent SuperCash worth Rs 500 for MobiKwik customers.

REALME NARZO 10A SPECIFICATIONS

The Narzo 10A comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600x720 pixels) resolution display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage which will be expandable using a dedicated microSD card slot.

There is a triple rear camera setup at the back with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and an f/1.8 lens. There is also a 2-megapixel portrait camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro camera with a similar f/2.4 aperture lens.

At the front, the Narzo 10A features a 5-megapixel selfie camera. According to the company, the cameras offer features such as AI Beautification, HDR, Panorama, and Timelapse and full-HD (1080p) video recording support with 30fps frame rate.