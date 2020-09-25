Realme Narzo 20 Pro Sale Today in India via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specs and More

The all-new Realme Narzo 20 Pro will be going on its first flash sale today in India. The smartphone was launched earlier this week along with the Realme Narzo 20A and the Realme Narzo 20. The Narzo 20 Pro comes with a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, a quad rear camera with a 48-megapixel primary camera, along with 65W fast charging. The handset will be going on sale today at 12PM and customers can head over to Flipkart or Realme.com to make their purchase.

The Narzo 20 Pro comes with a 6.5-inch display with a Full-HD+ (2400 x 1080-pixels) LCD having a 90Hz refresh rate, 120Hz touch sampling rate, and 480-nits of brightness. The handset is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. There is a quad camera setup at the back that includes four cameras including a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.3 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.1 lens to take selfies. Connectivity options include dual-SIM card, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The battery is rated at 4,500mAh but you get the company’s 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging technology which was seen on the Realme 7 Pro as well. This will be available in two colours- Black Ninja and White Knight.

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, and Rs. 16,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Sale offers include no-cost EMI options, Rs. 1000 off on Flipkart Axis Cobrand Card, 5-percent off (up to Rs 1500) on HSBC Credit Cards, 5-percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and 2 years of Discovery Plus Premium Subscription at Rs. 299. There is also an exchange offer which can get you a discount of up to Rs 16,000 when giving in your old phone.

You can read our review of the Narzo 20 Pro over here.