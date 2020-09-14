Realme Narzo 20 Series Coming to India on September 21: Everything We Know

Realme is all set to launch its new Narzo 20 series in India this month. As confirmed by the company, the new successor for the Narzo 10 will launch in India on September 21. The Narzo series was introduced by Realme earlier this year with two handsets- Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A. This time the company is planning to launch three models under the series- Narzo 20, Narzo 20 Pro and Narzo 20A.

The launch is expected to be a digital-only event and according to the company, it is scheduled to start at 12.30PM on September 21. The launch will be streamed across Realme’s social media channels as well as YouTube.

Judging by the launch invite, two of them will offer a vertical camera arrangement at the back and one will have a square camera module. Notably, two of these come with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, which means that one of them is going to either have one underneath the display or probably a side-mounted one.

Previously leaked info suggests that the Realme Narzo 20 would arrive with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage as well as 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variants. The Narzo 20A is expected to come in 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The Narzo 20 Pro on the other hand is expected to arrive in 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option and an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. This one is rumoured to come in Black Ninja and White Knight colour options while the other two are expected to launch in Glory Silver and Victory Blue colours.