Realme Narzo 20 Series Launch Today in India: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Specs and More

Realme is all set to debut its new Narzo 20 series of smartphones today. It is expected to include three smartphones - the Realme Narzo 20, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, and Realme Narzo 20A. As usual, the launch will take place via an online event, which will begin at 12:30PM IST, and you can catch all the updates by heading to Realme's social media pages including Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. The landing page for Narzo 20 launch on Realme's website shows a smartphone with a triple camera setup on the back, although we don't know which of the three phones from the lineup is shown.

Catch all the announcements from the launch event by tuning into the live stream below:

Realme has not revealed much about the Narzo 20 series of smartphones. The Narzo 20A is being marketed with the tagline "Feel the rush of performance," hinting at the performance-focused trait of the Narzo 20A. The Narzo 20, similarly is marketed with the best-in-segment battery, while the Narzo 20 Pro's super-fast charging capabilites are promoted on the Realme website. According to the launch invite sent out earlier this month, two of the Narzo phones will offer a vertical camera arrangement at the back and one will have a square camera module. Also, two of these come with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, which means that one of them is going to either have one underneath the display or mounted on the side.

Reports suggest that the Realme Narzo 20 would arrive with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage as well as 4GB RAM + 128GB storage options. The Narzo 20A is expected to come in 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The Narzo 20 Pro on the other hand is expected to arrive in 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option and an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. This one is rumoured to come in Black Ninja and White Knight colour options while the other two are expected to launch in Glory Silver and Victory Blue colours.