Realme Narzo 20 With Three Cameras, 6000mAh Battery to Go on Sale Today Via Flipkart, Realme.com

Realme launched its Narzo 20 series of budget smartphones in India recently, with the Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, and the Narzo 20 Pro. While the Narzo Pro went on sale for the first time last week, Narzo 20 is set to go on sale for the first time today at 12PM. The Narzo 20, priced at Rs. 10,499 onwards will be sold via Flipkart and Realme's official website. The phone comes with triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G8 processor, and a 6,000mAh battery.

The Realme Narzo 20 will be available in two variants, a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant priced at Rs. 10,499, and a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option, priced at Rs. 11,499. It will go on sale at 12PM today, where both the Glory Silver and Victory Blue colour options will be up for grabs. The phone will also be available through select offline stores. The Realme Narzo 10 successor runs on Android 10 based Realme UI, and is powered by MediaTek's Helio G85 SoC, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, along with the two 64GB and 128GB storage options.

The Realme Narzo 20's triple camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Up front, the Realme Narzo 20 comes with an 8-megapixel camera. The Realme Narzo 20 has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch.

To read our review of the Realme Narzo 20, click here.