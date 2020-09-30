Realme Narzo 20A to Go On Sale Today: All You Need to Know

Realme launched its Realme Narzo 20 series of smartphones earlier this month. While the Narzo 20 and the Narzo 20 Pro have already been made available via previous flash sales, the Realme Narzo 20A will go one sale for the first time today. The new affordable Realme smartphone will go on sale starting 12PM (noon) on Flipkart and Realme.com. The Realme Narzo 20A starts at a price of Rs. 8,499, and will also be available for purchase in select offline stores.

The Realme Narzo 20A comes in two variants - a 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant which costs Rs. 8,499, and a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs. 9,499. The Realme Narzo 20 comes in Glory Silver and Victory Blue colour options. Buyers on Flipkart can also avail few discounts. The e-commerce platform is offering a five percent discount on ICICI bank credit card EMI, a five percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, and two years of Discovery Plus Premium subscription at Rs. 299. Further, Flipkart is also giving buyers the option of no cost EMI on the Realme Narzo 20A smartphone.

The Realme Narzo 20A comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 664 chipset, paired with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM. It comes with a decent 5,000mAh battery and has a triple camera setup on the back. The Realme Narzo 20A can also record 4K videos at 30fps.

Read our review of the Realme Narzo 20A here.