Realme Narzo 30 4G Alleged First Look Video Surfaces Online, Full Specifications Leaked

Realme has confirmed that the vanilla Realme Narzo 30 will launch globally on May 18. Earlier, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth had announced the phone would get both 4G and 5G variants in India though their launch details remain unclear at the moment. Ahead of the global launch event, the alleged specification of the Realme Narzo 30 4G has surfaced online in a “first look" video. The video by Marc Yeo Tech Review highlights the Malaysia-specific 6GB + 128GB variant of the smartphone. Notably, the packaging dons the same blue colour finish that the existing Realme Narzo 30 phones have. Currently, Realme sells Realme Narzo 30A and Realme Narzo 30 Pro in India.

Starting with the design, the alleged Realme Narzo 30 4G comes with a triple rear camera system and a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner for the single selfie camera. The rear camera system is said to include a 48-megapixel primary shooter. The back of the phone features a matte silver finish, and there’s a single strip of glossy silver with patterns to give it a more modern look. The rear camera module, on the other hand, adopts a black colour finish. Inside the box, the phone comes with a silicon protection case and 30W Dart charger with USB-C to USB-A cable. As expected, there are no headphones inside the box. In terms of features, the Realme Narzo 30 is said to come with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. Under the hood, it will reportedly pack the octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 chipset with integrated ARM Mali-G76 MC4 GPU - the same processor that powers the Realme 8. Aside from the 48-megapixel camera, there are two 2-megapixel sensors for macro and B&W photography, respectively. Selfies are said to be handled by a 16-megapixel punch-hole camera on the front. The device is also tipped to pack in a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging, matching the Pro variant.

Pricing details of the Realme Narzo 30 4G remains unclear. At the moment, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G’s price in India starts at Rs 16,999, while the Realme Narzo 30A costs Rs 8,999. The vanilla model could be priced in India in this range, but first, its India-specific launch date is yet to be confirmed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here