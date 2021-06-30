CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Buds Q2 To Go On Sale Today: Check Prices, Specifications & Offers

On the other hand, the Realme Narzo 30 5G feature similar specs as its 4G sibling. It sports a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM + 5GB virtual RAM. The onboard storage of 128GB is expandable up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD slot.

The Realme Narzo 30 5G is priced at Rs 15999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and the smartphone comes in two colours - Racing Silver and Racing Blue.

Highlights

Realme last week launched its Realme Narzo 30 and Realme Narzo 30 5G smartphones in India, along with the Realme Buds Q2 and the Realme Smart TV Full HD. The Realme Narzo 30 5G and the Realme Buds Q2 will go on sale for the first time today. The Realme Narzo 30 5G is priced at Rs 15999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and the smartphone comes in two colours - Racing Silver and Racing Blue. As an introductory offer, Realme is offering a Rs 500 discount on the Realme Narzo 30 5G. The Realme Buds Q2, on the other hand, are priced at RS 2,499 and will go on sale on Realme.com, Amazon, and select offline retailers across India.

The Realme Narzo 30 5G comes with Android 11-based Realme UI. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Up front, the Realme Narzo 30 5G comes with a 16-megapixel selfie snapper. There is 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging on the Realme Narzo 30 5G.

The Realme Buds Q2 come with features like active noise cancellation, gamnig mode, and touch controls. The earbuds come with reflective touch-sensitive zons, and an in-ear fit for effective passive noise isolation. The Realme Buds Q2 are claimed to have a low-latency mode with a response delay of 88ms, a transparency mode, and dual-microphone noise cancellation for voice calls. The earphones are powered by 10mm dynamic drivers and have a claimed battery life of 28 hours in total and come with Bluetooth 5.2.

first published:June 30, 2021, 08:29 IST