Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G to Launch in India Soon, Company Confirms

Realme has announced that the Realme Narzo 30 and Realme Narzo 30 5G will launch in India soon, months after teasing the development of the smartphones. Currently, the 4G variant of the Narzo 30 is available in Malaysia in a single storage variant. The company launched the Realme Narzo 30A and Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G with MediaTek processors in India in February 2021. Realme already sells a 5G-enabled affordable Realme 8 5G in India, therefore, it will be interesting to see how the company will price the upcoming 5G smartphone. The latest development comes from Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth via a tweet.

To recall, the Realme Narzo 30 4G comes with a 6.5-inch LCD display with Full-HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh, and a peak brightness of 580 nits. Under the hood, there’s an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Its triple rear camera setup houses a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. The primary rear camera can shoot 4K videos at 30fps, while the front camera can record Full-HD videos at 30 fps. The Narzo 30 comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast charging technology. Other notable features include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0. GPS, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and NFC. It debuted with the price tag of RM 799 (approx Rs 14,200) for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

On the other hand, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro’s price in India starts at Rs 15,499, and the Reamle Narzo 30A is available at starting Rs 8,499. The Realme 8 5G’s price starts at Rs 13,999. The upcoming Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G will likely be priced between Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 in the country. It will directly compete against Xiaomi’s budget Redmi Note 10 series and Poco M3 series.

