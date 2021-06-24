Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specs

Realme has finally launched the Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G in India after unveiling the new series, back in February 2021. Both smartphones pack triple rear cameras, a 90Hz display, and MediaTek processors. The company first unveiled the 4G Narzo 30 in Malaysia, while the 5G model is a completely new variant. It comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset that is designed to bring 5G connectivity to affordable smartphones. Notably, the same process features on Realme 8 5G and Poco M3 Pro. Both Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G will be available with Rs 500 off on the first sale later this month.

The Realme Narzo 30 4G sports a 6.5-inch LCD display with Full-HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh, and a peak brightness of 580 nits. The display panel has a hole-punch cutout that houses the selfie camera. Under the hood, there’s an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor, paired with an integrated ARM Mali-G76 GPU, 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The phone runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and supports dual-SIM cards. Its triple rear camera setup houses a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. The primary rear camera can shoot 4K videos at 30fps, while the front camera can record Full-HD videos at 30 fps. The Narzo 30 comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast charging technology. Other notable features include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0. GPS, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and NFC. Its price in India starts at Rs 12,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and the 6GB + 128GB model costs Rs 14,499. The Narzo 30 will be available to purchase in Racing Silver and Racing Blue colours from June 29 via Flipkart and Realme channels.

On the other hand, the Realme Narzo 30 5G feature similar specs as its 4G sibling. It sports a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM + 5GB virtual RAM. The onboard storage of 128GB is expandable up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD slot. Its camera specs are similar to the 4G sibling though its triple rear cameras come inside a square-shaped module. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Its carries a price tag of Rs 15,999 for the sole 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. Its sale in India will start on June 30 via Flipkart and official Realme channels.

