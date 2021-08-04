Realme has refreshed the 4G-enabled Realme Narzo 30 with a new 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The new variant sits with the existing 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB + 128GB storage models that come in Racing Silver and Racing Blue colours. The Realme Narzo 30′ 6GB + 64GB variant will make its debut at the Flipkart Big Savings Day sale on August 5. The sale event that coincides with Amazon Great Indian Festival, will conclude on August 9. In terms of pricing, the Realme Narzo 30 is now be available in three storage variants (4GB + 64GB) priced at Rs 12,499, (6GB+128GB) priced at Rs 14,499, and (6GB + 64GB) priced at Rs 13,499.

On the specifications front, everything remains the same except for upgraded RAM and storage configuration. The Realme Narzo 30 4G sports a 6.5-inch LCD display with Full-HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh, and a peak brightness of 580 nits. The display panel has a hole-punch cutout that houses the selfie camera. Under the hood, there’s an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor, paired with an integrated ARM Mali-G76 GPU, 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The phone runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and supports dual-SIM cards. Its triple rear camera setup houses a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. The primary rear camera can shoot 4K videos at 30fps, while the front camera can record Full-HD videos at 30 fps.

The Narzo 30 comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast charging technology. Other notable features include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0. GPS, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and NFC. All storage options of Realme Narzo 30 are available on Flipkart, the Realme website, and partner channels.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here