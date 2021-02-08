Realme Narzo 30 India Launch Teased Via a Survey About Its Packaging Design

Realme has started a survey where its asking customers to choose the right retail box for the next-generation Narzo 30 series. The first Narzo 10 series debuted early last year, followed by the Narzo 20 lineup in September. Though the survey does not provide details of the smartphone lineup, it hints at its imminent launch in India. A notable tipster had earlier suggested the launch of Realme Narzo 30 in January 2021, but that did not take place.

In the image, we can notice six retail boxes in different shades. Realme fans can head to the Realme community forum and take part in the survey by choosing a retail box through a Google form. The company adds, "That’s not it. This is just a start for the new narzo. We have a lot in store for you guys, stay tuned for the next reveal," without specifying details. Besides teasing the upcoming smartphone, the Realme team also announced that the Narzo line of the phone now boasts three million users. Notably, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth had announced in October that the Narzo 20 trio (Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, and Narzo 20 Pro) moved 230,000 units in the first week alone.

Currently, specification details of the next-generation Realme Narzo 30 series remain sparse. But the company likely would bring upgrades to the next lineup over its predecessor. To recall, the Realme Narzo 20 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display and MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, under the hood. It packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main camera. Other notable features include 4GB RAM, 6,000mAh battery, and an 8-megapixel front camera. On the other hand, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD display, MediaTek Helio G95, 4,500mAh battery, and 6GB RAM. It carries quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel camera, and at the front, there's a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. The Realme Narzo 20's price in India starts at Rs 10,499 (4GB + 64GB) while the Pro model's price starts at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB option.