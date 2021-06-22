Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G and Buds Q2 Alleged Pricing Surface Online Ahead of June 24 Launch

The Realme Narzo 30 4G and Narzo 30 5G will launch in India on June 24. The new smartphones will sit alongside the existing Realme Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro that debuted in the country in February 2021. Ahead of the official launch, the alleged pricing of the Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G have surfaced online. According to tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) on Twitter, the regular model will have two storage configurations — 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB — priced at starting Rs 11,499 or Rs 11,999 for the base model, respectively. The tipster adds that the Realme Narzo 30 5G’s price in India may start at Rs 13,999 or Rs 14,999, respectively. Both phones are said to get two colour options - Racing Blue and Racing Silver. However, another tipster Yogesh, told Realme tracker RealmeTimes that the Realme Narzo 30 5G would come in a single storage model of 6GB + 128GB and carry an MRP of Rs 17,990. However, the phone will be sold in the country through online modes for Rs 15,990, the report adds. The tipster also shared the pricing details of Reamle Buds Q2 - the successor of Realme Buds Q that cost Rs 1,799 in India. The new TWS earbuds will reportedly cost Rs 2,899 or Rs 2,999 in the country.

In terms of design, the Realme Q2 may feature the same design as the predecessor but with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity support. The earbuds are also said to support ANC with the proprietary Realme R2 chipset. Other rumoured features include 10mm audio drivers, 1PX5 rating for water and dust resistance, noise-cancelling microphones, Google Fast pair, gesture controls, and seven hours of playback with ANC turned off. On the other hand, the 4G variant of Realme Narzo 30 launched in Malaysia back in May in a single storage model of 6GB RAM + 128GB. It comes with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ resolution, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast charging technology. Readers can check out the full specifications here.

