Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and 30A, Realme 5 Pro Get Realme UI 2.0 Early Access: How to Download

Realme has started rolling out early access of Realme UI 2.0 (essentially beta) for Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme narzo 30A, and Realme 5 Pro. Both Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Realme narzo 30A debuted in India in February 2021 with Android 10-based Realme UI, while the Realme 5 Pro launched in August 2019 came with Android 9-based ColorOS 6. The latest development will essentially bring Android 11 updates on these smartphones. The next-gen software iteration for Realme smartphones carries Global Theme Colour, AoD (always on display) and Dark Mode improvements, and Icon and Font customisations. It carries a Floating Window feature to allow users to operate multiple apps simultaneously.

According to the respective changelogs available on the Realme Community forum, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme narzo 30A, and Realme 5 Pro must ensure 5GB of available storage and at least 60 percent battery before the software update. The Chinese tech company advises users to take a backup of their personal data before proceeding with the installation, as it is still an early preview of the software. It further notes that the smartphone may not always receive the software version in the first go due to “unpredictable factors such as network communication and strategy adjustment." In case the software update is not received, Realme suggests users wait for the official release.

Users in India can apply for the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 early access by heading to the phone’s Settings > Software Update > Tap on the settings icon in the top right corner > Trial Version > Submit your details > Apply Now. Users need to make sure that the device is running on the required UI version of RMX2111PU_11.A.35/ RMX2111PU_11.A.37 for Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, RMX3171_11.A.17 for Realme Narzo 30A and RMX1971EX_11_C.14 for Realme Narzo 5 Pro. If users are unsatisfied with the beta version, they can also roll back to the previous stable iteration. “You can’t be back to the Early Access version once you roll back," Realme cautions.

