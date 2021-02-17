Realme Narzo 30 Pro Design Revealed by CEO, More Details to Emerge Tomorrow

Realme is expected to launch its Narzo 30 series of smartphones in India soon. Soon after the Flipkart micro-site for the Realme Narzo 30 series went live, Realme India CEO has revealed the design of the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G. In a recent social media post announcing a new program for Realme Community members, Sheth showed a smartphone in his hand, accompanied by five Realme Narzo boxes in the frame. While the smartphone does not indicate anything, the blue boxes in the frame are indeed, of the Realme Narzo 30 Pro, confirming that the smartphone in Sheth's hand is indeed the Realme Narzo 30 Pro.

The smartphone has a gradient finish on the back. The unit showcased in the image has a blue colour and a rectangular triple camera module on the back. This comes after Sheth had said that the Chinese manufacturer plans to launch more affordable 5G smartphones this year. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro is said to sit below the recently launched Realme X7 5G, according to reports. The Realme Narzo 30 series will be available for purchase on Flipkart, as the smartphone series has already been teased on the Walmart-owned e-commerce site.

The Flipkart landing page for Realme Narzo 30 says that the company will reveal more information about the smartphone series on February 18. Similarly, an unlisted video by Flipkart on the Realme Narzo 30 series have surfaced online (via GizmoChina). The video shows a collaboration between Realme and Indian rapper Emiway Bantai for the promotion of the next Narzo smartphones. The teaser further gives a glimpse at one of the Realme Narzo 30 series phones where we can notice 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and at least triple rear cameras.