Realme Narzo 30, Realme Smart TV Full HD First Sale Today: Prices, Offers And Specifications

Chinese smartphone maker Realme launched its Realme Narzo 30 series in India last week including the Realme Narzo 30 and the Realme Narzo 30 5G. The Realme Narzo 30 will go on sale for the first time today, alongside the Realme Smart TV Full HD that was launched alongside the Realme Narzo 30 series last week. The Realme Narzo 30 is priced at Rs 12,499 owards for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, and is priced at Rs 14,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Realme Smart TV, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 18,999. As an introductory offer, buyers of the Realme Narzo 30 today will get a Rs 500 discount on purchase of the smartphone and buyers of the Realme Smart TV will get Rs 1,000 off.

The Realme Narzo 30 will go on sale on Flipkart and Realme.com at 12PM (noon) IST today. The smartphone comes in two colour variants - Racing Silver and Racing Blue colours. The Realme Narzo 30 has a 6.5-inch LCD display with Full-HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh, and a peak brightness of 580 nits. The display panel has a hole-punch cutout that houses the selfie camera. Under the hood, there’s an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor, paired with an integrated ARM Mali-G76 GPU, 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The phone runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and supports dual-SIM cards.

The Realme Narzo 30 has a triple rear camera setup houses a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. The primary rear camera can shoot 4K videos at 30fps, while the front camera can record Full-HD videos at 30 fps. The Narzo 30 comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast charging technology.

Connectivity options include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0. GPS, NFC, and a USB type-C port.

