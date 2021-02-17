Realme Narzo 30 Series Flipkart Availability Teased Ahead of Official Launch

The Realme Narzo has been in the news for the last few days, especially after Realme teased its development through a survey last week. Now, e-commerce platform Flipkart has started teasing the smartphone, indicating its near launch. Similarly, the latest development also suggests that the Realme Narzo 30 series will go on sale via Flipkart apart from Realme online and offline channels. Previous leaks claim that the upcoming Realme Narzo lineup would include the vanilla Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30A, and Narzo 30 Pro - similar to the Realme 20 series.

The Flipkart landing page of the Realme Narzo 30 series also states that more details would appear on February 18. Similarly, an unlisted video by Flipkart on the Realme Narzo 30 series have surfaced online (via GizmoChina). The video shows a collaboration between Realme and Indian rapper Emiway Bantai for the promotion of the next Narzo smartphones. The teaser further gives a glimpse at one of the Realme Narzo 30 series phones where we can notice 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and at least triple rear cameras.

An alleged promotional poster of the Realme Narzo 30 Pro and Realme Narzo 30A was also leaked earlier this week - highlighting some of their specifications. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC and a feature a 120Hz display. The pro model had also appeared on the TENAA certification website that tipped the smartphone with a 6.5-inch display, 5,000mAh battery, and a triple rear camera setup that contradicts the quad rear camera setup, highlighted in the leaked poster. It is likely that the variant on the TENAA website could just be the vanilla Realme Narzo 30.

ALSO READ: Realme Tipped to Launch Wireless Gaming Mouse, Mousepad and More Alongside Realme Narzo 30 Phones

Meanwhile, a notable tipster had claimed that Realme would also launch gaming accessories like Realme wireless gaming mouse and a mousepad alongside the Realme Narzo 30 series. The company is yet to share this development.