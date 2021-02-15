Realme Narzo 30 Series May Come As Early As This Month; CEO Teases Retail Box Design

BBK Electronics' brand Realme is bringing its Narzo 30 series of smartphones soon, according to a recent teaser from the brand's CEO Madhav Sheth. The Realme Narzo 30 series, which will reportedly include the Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30A, and the Realme Narzo 30 Pro, has been part of the rumour mill since quite a while and now it is being reported that the smartphone series may be announced as soon as the last week of February.

A recent tweet from the Realme CEO showed the design of the Realme Naro 30's box, which was chosen by Realme fans via a Twitter poll. Sheth said that about 15,000 people voted for the sky blue colour box for the Narzo 30. There is no other word from the company about the Realme Narzo 30 series. It has previously been reported that at least one of the Realme Narzo 30 series smartphone will come with 5G support. On similar lines, Sheth had earlier this month hinted that the company may launch cheaper 5G smartphones than its recently-launched Realme X7 series.

Young Players have made their choice! More than 15,000 Gaming Enthusiasts voted for their favourite Narzo smartphone box. Stay tuned for the next update! pic.twitter.com/j3cxqPfs78— Madhav FutureX (@MadhavSheth1) February 15, 2021

Previously-leaked live images of the Realme Narzo 30 Pro have suggested that the smartphone may have a quad rear camera setup, along with the (very) prominent 'Dare To Leap' branding. Further, the Realme Narzo 30A has previously been spotted in a BIS certification listing.

Realme recently launched the Realme X7 5G and the Realme X7 5G Pro. The Realme X7 series came as one of the most affordable 5G offering in the country, starting at a price of Rs 19,999 for the Realme X7 5G. The Realme X7 (vanilla) sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 180Hz touch sampling rate and peak brightness of 600 nits. It packs the MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G SoC, Mali-G57 MC3 GPU, and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The smartphone's triple rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.3 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.5 lens.

The Realme X7 also supports 5G and comes with dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It packs a 4,310mAh battery that supports 50W fast charging.