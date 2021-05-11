Realme Narzo 30 to Carry 5,000mAh Battery With 30W Fast Charging, Company Confirms

Realme has announced that its upcoming Realme Narzo 30 will feature a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart charging support. The company had previously announced that regular Narzo 30 would launch in Malaysia on May 18, though details over its global availability remain unclear. The latest announcement is in line with a tipster’s claim that Realme would feature the same battery tech. In the ‘first look’ video, the tipster had stated that the smartphone would come with at least 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and triple rear cameras. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth had also announced the Realme Narzo series would get both 4G and 5G variants of the regular Narzo 30 in India, but launch details remain unclear at the moment. Realme Malaysia shared the latest battery-related development on its Facebook page.

Earlier, it was tipped that Realme Narzo 30 4G would feature a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. Under the hood, it will reportedly pack the octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 chipset with integrated ARM Mali-G76 MC4 GPU - the same processor that powers the Realme 8. The triple rear camera system is said to house a 48-megapixel camera and two 2-megapixel sensors for macro and B&W photography, respectively. Selfies are said to be handled by a 16-megapixel punch-hole camera on the front. We might see at least a silver colour option, and the packaging is said to include a silicone protective case along with the 30W Dart charger.

To recall, the Realme Narzo 30A and Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, which are currently available in India, come with 6,000mAh and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively. The toned-down Realme Narzo 30A supports 18W fast charging, while the Pro variant also supports 30W fast charging. Pricing details of the Realme Narzo 30 4G remains unclear. At the moment, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G’s price in India starts at Rs 16,999, while the Realme Narzo 30A costs Rs 8,999.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here