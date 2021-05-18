Realme Narzo 30 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specs and More

Realme has refreshed its Narzo 30 series with the new Realme Narzo 30. The regular model joins the Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro that debuted back in February. At the moment, the new Realme Narzo 30 is available in Malaysia; however, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth had announced the 4G and 5G variants of the device would launch in India soon. The company is yet to share its India-specific launch details. In terms of design, the smartphone’s rear features a different design compared to its siblings. The rear camera module comes in a rectangular design that adopts a black colour finish.

The Realme Narzo 30 4G sports a 6.5-inch LCD display with Full-HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh, and a peak brightness of 580 nits. The display panel has a hole-punch cutout that houses the selfie camera. Under the hood, there’s an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor, paired with an integrated ARM Mali-G76 GPU, 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The phone runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and supports dual-SIM cards. Its triple rear camera setup houses a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. The primary rear camera can shoot 4K videos at 30fps, while the front camera can record Full-HD videos at 30 fps. The Narzo 30 comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast charging technology. Other notable features include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0. GPS, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and NFC. The packaging includes a 30W charger.

The Realme Narzo 30’s price is set at RM 799 (approx Rs 14,200) for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The company is also offering an introductory price offer in Malaysia. Customers can buy the phone in Racing Blue or Racing Silver colour options.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here