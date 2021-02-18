Realme Narzo 30A, Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Realme Buds Air 2 Confirmed to Launch in India on February 24

Realme has confirmed that the next-generation Realme Narzo 30 series and Realme Buds Air 2 TWS earbuds will launch in India on February 24. The company has also revealed that upcoming smartphone series will include Realme Narzo 30A and Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, though there's no word about the regular Narzo 30 variant as tipped by reports previously. It essentially suggests that Realme is extending 5G connectivity to its budget smartphone series, after introducing it on the mid-budget Realme X7 series. The company is also rumoured to unveil gaming accessories like Realme wireless mouse and Realme mousepad at the same launch event.

A promotional poster reveals that the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G processor that purportedly delivers 11 percent higher CPU performance, 28 percent higher GPU efficiency, and 1.4x faster app launch time over MediaTek Dimensity 700 series processors. Both Realme Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro 5G will feature triple rear cameras, though exact specifications remain unclear, at the moment. The Realme Narzo 30A will also come with 3.5mm audio jack, the promotional poster further reveals.

Introducing #Narzobyrealme, full of Tech Trendsetting features designed to cater to the needs of Young Players.Launching #realmeNarzo30Pro & #realmeNarzo30A at 12:30 PM, 24th Feb. on our official channels.Know more: https://t.co/EJysqZ4xLV pic.twitter.com/U5jGKJMnwD— realme (@realmemobiles) February 18, 2021

On the other hand, the Realme Buds Air 2 TWS earbuds have been previously teased by Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth in a short video. The teaser showed the upcoming earbuds in black colour finish and same design language as the original Realme Buds Air, launched in December 2019. The company executive had also revealed the Realme Buds Air 2's active noise cancellation (ANC) and transparency mode support, in the same video. Realme is collaborating with international pop band The Chainsmokers to promote the upcoming TWS earbuds.

Notably, e-commerce platform Flipkart has also started promoting the Realme Narzo 30 series. It essentially indicates the smartphones' availability on the platform apart from Realme online and offline channels. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro had also appeared on the TENAA certification website that tipped the smartphone with a 6.5-inch display and 5,000mAh battery. More details are expected from the company in the upcoming days.