Realme Narzo 50 And Narzo 50 Pro 5G Smartphones Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Realme has upgraded its Narzo series in India this week, launching two 5G smartphones powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipset. The Narzo 50 and Narzo 50 Pro 5G smartphones feature a 90Hz refresh rate display, run on the Android 12-based Realme UI version, and carry dual/triple rear cameras.

Realme Narzo series has typically been categorised as a budget lineup, but with 5G on offer, that equation changes.

Also Read: Meta Stops Hiring For Several Verticals, Zuckerberg Says There Won’t Be Job Cuts

Realme Narzo 50 And Narzo 50 Pro 5G India Prices

Realme Narzo 50 prices in India start from Rs 15,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model. It goes up to Rs 16,999 if you need the 128GB storage variant. And you pay Rs 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option. Realme Narzo 50 Pro lineup starts from Rs 21,999 and you get it with 6GB/8GB RAM along with 128GB storage for Rs 23,999 if you want to higher model. Realme Narzo 50 series’ first sale is on May 26 in India.

Realme Narzo 50 And Narzo 50 Pro Specifications

Realme Narzo 50 5G sports a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on the Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 version. Realme has powered this phone with MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset that is paired with 4GB and 6GB RAM, along with 128GB storage. It features a dual rear camera module with 48-megapixel sensors. The front has an 8-megapixel shooter. Realme Narzo 50 packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Also Read: Apple May Launch Three New Apple Watch Models With iPhone 14 In September: Report

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G get a smaller 6.4-inch AMOLED display also with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset along with 6GB and 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage.

This device comes with a triple camera unit that consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a macro sensor. The front of the phone includes a 16-megapixel snapper.

WATCH VIDEO: Motorola Edge 30 Pro Review: Ideal But Not Perfect Android Smartphone?

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G also gets a 5000mAh battery that offers charging speed of 30W via the USB Type C port.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.