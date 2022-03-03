Realme Narzo 50 Goes On Sale In India Starting Today: Prices, Availability And Specifications

Realme’s latest budget smartphone, the Realme Narzo 50 will go on sale in India starting today. The smartphone will go on sale starting 12PM (noon) IST today. It is powered by a MediaTek processor and comes with a 120Hz display along with other features like Dynamic RAM expansion. The Realme Narzo 50 is priced at Rs 12,999 onwards and will be available for purchase on Amazon. The smartphone has been launched in India in two colours - Speed Black and Speed Blue.

Realme Narzo 50 Price

The Realme Narzo 50 is priced in India at Rs 12,999 onwards for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 15,499. The smartphone will be available for purchased via Amazon and the company’s online stores and other retail stores. Users will be able to purchase the Realme Narzo 50 starting 12PM (noon) today.

Realme Narzo 50 Specifications

The Realme Narzo 50 sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM that can be expanded using the Dynamic RAM expansion feature till up to 11GB. There is up to 128GB of internal storage, which can further be expanded to up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. The Realme Narzo 50 has a 5,000mAH battery and supports 33W SuperDart fast charging.

The Realme Narzo 50 comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The smartphone has a 16-megapixel front shooter.

In terms of connectivity, the Realme Narzo 50 comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a USB type-C port, and more.

