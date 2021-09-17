Realme has announced the launch of the Realme Narzo 50 smartphone series, Realme Band 2, and Realme Smart TV Neo in India on September 24. The new Narzo 50 series will succeed the Realme Narzo 30 series that launched in the country earlier this year. The upcoming fitness band Realme Band 2 will succeed the first-gen Realme Band launched in March 2020. The Realme Smart TV Neo appears to be a new series that may come as an upgraded version of the existing Realme Smart TV lineup. The company shared the latest developments across its social media channels.

Starting with the Realme Narzo 50 series, the company has confirmed that the smartphone lineup will at least include Realme Narzo 50A - a more budget-oriented device. The new smartphone will come with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, a 6,000mAh battery and a 50-megapixel primary rear camera. A promotional poster also highlights a blue colour option, a triple camera setup (50MP + 2MP + 2MP), and a waterdrop notch display. The camera module on the back houses a fingerprint scanner. Notably, the same processer powers the Realme Narzo 30A. Realme would add another smartphone to the new series - likely Realme Narzo 50 or Realme Narzo 50 Pro or both. The current Realme Narzo 30 lineup includes regular Realme Narzo 30 alongside Narzo 30A, Narzo 30 Pro 5G, and Narzo 30 5G.

Realme Band 2 was recently tipped to launch in India in October. As per the old leak, the new fitness band would carry a 1.4-inch square display with touch support, and heart rate and blood oxygen levels (SpO2) tracking capabilities. As per its poster, the wearable looks similar to the Huawei Band 6 - company’s smartwatch-like fitness band. The original Realme Band sports a 0.96-inch display and can show notifications for calls, messages, and reminders. It can also fetch notifications from third-party apps like WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Go #BigOnFitness with the upcoming #realmeBand2!The perfect companion for all your fitness adventures. Launching at 12:30 PM, 24th September on our official channels.Know more: https://t.co/wDxcsy5qgi pic.twitter.com/GEMCMCH2GK — realme TechLife (@realmeTechLife) September 17, 2021

Lastly, the new Realme TV Neo (32-inch) will feature bezel-less LED display and 20W speakers with Dolby Audio support. Its microsite shows the TV will come pre-loaded with the YouTube app. Realme already sells two 32-inch models - Realme Smart TV Full-HD and Realme Smart TV in India. Both are priced under Rs 20,000 in India.

