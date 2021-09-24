Realme Narzo 50 Series, Band 2, Smart TV Launch Today: How To Watch, What To Expect

Chinese maker Realme is set to launch its new products in India today including the Narzo 50 series (Narzo 50A and Nazro 50i), the Realme Band 2, and the Realme Smart TV Neo. The Realme products are said to be launched today at 12:30PM IST, and the launch will be streamed live on the company’s social media handles and YouTube channel. The Relame Narzo 50 series will include the Realme Narzo 50A and the Realme Narzo 50i. Further, the Realme Smart TV Neo is said to be launched in a 32-inch size and will come with Dolby Audio.

The Realme Band 2 will also be launched alonside the Realme Narzo 50 series and the Realme Smart TV Neo. The Relame Band 2 was launched in Malaysia earlier and comes with a bigger display than its predecessor. The launch, as mentioned above, can be streamed live on Realme’s website and social media channels, alongside the company’s official YouTube channel. Alternatively, readers can watch the launch in the video embedded below this paragraph.

There isn’t much known about the Realme Narzo 50 smartphones. The Realme Narzo 50A is said to come with a triple rear camera, and will be powered by a MediaTek processor. The smartphone will come with 6,000mAh battery as well. The Realme Band 2, on the other hand, is shown to come with a 1.4-inch display with a GH3011 sensor that helps in real-time heart rate monitoring. The Realme Smart TV Neo, on the other hand will comes with a 32-inch bezel-less display that is TUV Rheinland low blue light certified. It will feature 20W speakers with Dolby Audio.

