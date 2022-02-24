Realme has refreshed its Narzo smartphone series in India with Narzo 50. The new smartphone sits with the existing Narzo 50 phones that include Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i. The latest models come with loads of upgrades and promise a smooth gaming experience to budget-oriented customers. Customers can choose between its two storage options that further come in two colours. Notably, Realme Narzo 50 remains one of the limited budget smartphones that come with a 120Hz display around the Rs 16,000-price range.

Realme Narzo 50 Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Realme Narzo 50 features a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ 120Hz display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate and a 90.8 percent screen to body ratio. The screen supports six-level refresh rates of 30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz. Under the hood, we get a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The phone also carries a large 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Dart Charge fast charging technology.

Coming to the design, the back panel has “Kevlar Speed Texture Design," which is inspired by racing cars. The back panel also includes the triple rear camera setup that adopts the same finish. The rear camera system houses a 50-megapixel primary camera and two 2-megapixel snappers. The camera app comes bundled with modes like portrait mode, HDR, Ultra macro, AI Scene Recognition, AI Beauty, Filter, Chroma Boost, and Slow Motion. At the front, we get a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. The Realme Narzo 50 also carries a dual-SIM card slot and a dedicated slot for a microSD card.

Other connectivity options on the Realme Narzo 50 include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a USB-C port for charging, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2 out of the box.

Realme Narzo 50 Price in India

The Realme Narzo 50’s price in India starts at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and the 6GB +128GB option costs Rs 15,499. The phones in Speed Black and Speed Colours. Its sale will start from March 3 via the Realme India website and Amazon.

