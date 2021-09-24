Chinese smartphone maker Realme has launched its latest smartphones in the Realme Narzo 50 series - the Realme Narzo 50i and the Realme Narzo 50A. The Realme Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i were launched alongside the company’s Realme Band 2 fitness tracker and the Realme Smart TV Neo 32-inch. The Realme Narzo 50 series comes as Realme’s latest budget-performance offerings for India. Both the smartphones will be sold in India starting October 7 at 12AM IST (midnight) and will be sold on Realme.com, Flipkart, and other offline retailers.

REALME NARZO 50 SERIES PRICE IN INDIA

The Realme Narzo 50A is priced at Rs 11,499 onwards for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, and Rs 12,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone has been launched in two colour options - Oxygen Blue and Oxygen Green. The Realme Narzo 50i, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 7,499 onwards for the base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and Rs 8,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The smartphone has been launched in two colour options as well - Mint Green and Carbon Black.

REALME NARZO 50A SPECIFICATIONS

In terms of specifications, the Realme Narzo 50A comes with a 6.5-inch display with an HD+ resolution and a waterdrop-style notch. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with an ARM Mali-G52 GPU and 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The internal storage on the Realme Narzo 50A is expandable to up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a black-and-white portrait lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Up front, the Realme Narzo 50A comes with an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.

REALME NARZO 50i SPECIFICATIONS

The Realme Narzo 50i, on the other hand, also features a 6.5-inch display with an 89.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Unisoc 9863 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable to up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. The smartphone comes with an 8-megapixel rear shooter, and a 5-megapixel selfie snapper.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here