Realme Pad Mini Android Tablet Confirmed to Launch in India: All Details

The Realme Pad Mini tablet will launch in India soon, the company has announced. As the name suggests, the upcoming Android tablet will be a compact version of the Realme Pad tablet, which debuted in India last year. Realme shared the development on its website, where we can notice a version with a SIM card slot for LTE connectivity. The tablet may get a Wi-Fi only variant too, similar to the original Realme Pad, though this is just speculation. Based on the design on the Realme India site, the India-specific Realme Pad Mini looks similar to the version that launched in the Philippines earlier this month. The exact launch date is yet to be clarified, but it could debut alongside the Realme GT Neo 3 in India on April 29. The company will also launch Realme Narzo 50A Prime, but the exact launch date remains unclear.

Realme Pad Mini Specifications

If the India-specific Realme Pad Mini is the same as the Philippines-specific model, we have a fair idea of the specifications. The Realme Pad Mini for the Philippines market comes with an 8.7-inch LCD display with 1340×800 pixels resolution and with considerable bezels at the bottom and top to prevent accidental screen presses.

The Android tablet is powered by a Unisoc T616 chipset paired with 3GB/4GB RAM that should be able to carry out regular tasks like web browsing, watching videos and more. It also gets a small frame of 7.6mm, which makes it easy to carry and hold to watch videos.

The Realme Pad Mini packs a 6400mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Realme Pad Mini Price (expected)

It will be interesting to see how the Realme Pad Mini would be priced in India, as the original Realme Pad was designed for a wider customer base. The original Pad remains one of the most affordable tablets in India at Rs 13,999 for the base 3GB + 32GB storage (Wi-Fi only). Its top 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model with LTE support costs Rs 17,999 in the country. On the other hand, the Realme Pad Mini debuted for $195 (Rs 14,700 approx) for the 3GB + 32GB model. Its 4GB + 64GB variant comes with a price tag of $235 (Rs 17,700 approx) in the region.

