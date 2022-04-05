Realme Pad Mini Android Tablet With 8.7-inch Display And LTE Support Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme Pad Mini tablet running on Android is finally here, and the device is launching in a slew of markets very soon. Realme Pad Mini is the smaller version of the tablet from the company, which had launched the Realme Pad in 2021 for buyers.

Realme Pad Mini is a toned-down version, but gets LTE support and gets an octa-core chipset for reliable performance. It has a large battery that supports fast charging as well.

Realme Pad Mini Tablet Price

Realme Pad Mini tablet has launched in the Philippines this week and the tablet comes in two RAM + storage variants, with the starting price set at $195 (Rs 14,700 approx) for the 3GB + 32GB model. Realme Pad Mini 4GB + 64GB variant comes for $235 (Rs 17,700 approx) in the region. Realme is unlikely to have such high prices for the Realme Pad Mini tablet in India, where we can expect the tablet prices to start from Rs 11,000 or maybe lower for buyers. Realme Pad Mini tablet variants offer both Wi-Fi and LTE support for connectivity.

Realme Pad Mini Tablet Specifications

The budget Realme Pad Mini tablet gets an 8.7-inch LCD display with support for 1340×800 pixels resolution. The bezels on the side a slim but those at the top and bottom are slightly thicker which lowers the overall viewing real estate. Realme is using the basic Unisoc T616 chipset with 3GB/4GB RAM to power the tablet, which at best can help you with normal computing tasks like browsing the web, watching videos and more.

Realme Pad Mini gets a petite frame of 7.6mm which makes it slim and easy to use in the hand. The tablet packs a 6400mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

For optics, the Realme Pad Mini tablet has an 8-megapixel snapper at the back, and a 5-megapixel front shooter for selfies. As we mentioned, both the variants of the Realme Pad Mini support LTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for connectivity.

You can charge the tablet via a USB Type C interface.

