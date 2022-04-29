Realme Pad Mini, Realme Buds Q2s Launched in India: Prices, Offers, Specifications And More

Smartphone brand Realme has launched several new products today, including the Realme GT Neo 3, the world’s first 150W fast charging smartphone. Alongside the Realme GT Neo 3, the company has also launched its latest affordable tablet, the Realme Pad Mini, and a new set of TWS earbuds, the Realme Buds Q2s.

Realme Pad Mini Prices And Offers

The Realme Pad Mini has been launched in India at a price of Rs 10,999 onwards for the base Wi-Fi only 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The Wi-Fi only 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 12,999. There is also a Wi-Fi + LTE variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage that is priced at Rs 12,999, and the top-spec Wi-Fi + LTE variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 14,999. The tablet has been launched in two colour options - Blue and Grey and will go on sale on Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline retailers starting May 2.

As an introductory offer during the company’s fourth anniversary sale, the Realme Pad Mini will be available for a Rs 2,000 discount between May 2 to May 9, bringing the starting price down to just Rs 8,999 and the top-spec variant will be priced at Rs 12,999.

Realme Buds Q2s Price and Offers

The Realme Buds Q2s, on the other hand, have been launched at a price of Rs 1,999. The TWS earbuds come in three colour options including Night Black, Paper Green, and Paper White colour optons. The Realme Buds Q2s will also go on sale starting May 2 on Flipkart, Realme.com, and other offline retailers.

Realme Pad Mini specifications

The Realme Pad Mini has been launched with an 8.7-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution. The tablet is powered by a Unisoc T616 chipset paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. The Realme Pad Mini comes with a single 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie snapper.

Connectivity options on the Realme Pad Mini include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and a USB type-C port. The LTE + Wi-Fi variants of the Realme Pad Mini also come with 4G LTE.

Realme Buds Q2s Specifications

The Realme Buds Q2s come with 10mm dynamic drivers that are claimed to deliver high quality mid-to-high sound with a “deep bass." The earbuds support Dolby Atmos, if your smartphone does as well. There is also a gaming mode that offers a low-latency rate of 88 milliseconds, and the earbuds include environmental noise cancellation for calls.

The Realme Buds Q2s also come with touch controls, and have Bluetooth v5.2 that offers a connectivity range of up to 10 metres. Users also get IPX4 water resistance, and there is a USB type-C port for charging. The Realme Buds Q2s are claimed to offer up to 30 hours of combined battery life including the charging case.

