Realme Pad Mini Tablet Full Specifications Revealed Ahead of Official Launch

Realme is planning to launch a new tablet dubbed Realme Pad Mini. As the name suggests, the tablet is a mini-sized version of the original Realme Pad that debuted in India last year. The Realme Pad Mini will first launch in the Philippines, while its global and India-specific launch details remain unclear. The tablet will seemingly debut on April 4, and it is already listed on the e-commerce site Lazada. The platform also reveals its full specification, design and pricing.

Realme Pad Mini Price

Currently, the Realme Pad Mini tablet is listed on Lazada for PHP 99,990 (roughly Rs 1.46 lakh), though it is definitely a placeholder. It will likely be cheaper than Realme Pad that is retailing in India for Rs 13,999 for the base 3GB RAM +32GB storage.

Realme Pad Mini Specifications

The Realme Pad Mini will come with an 8.7-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution (1340×800 pixels) and 84.59 percent screen-to-body ratio. The original Realme tablet features a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display with thin bezels. Under the hood, the Realme Pad Mini will carry the Unisoc T616 octa-core chipset with upto 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. At the front, it will get a 5-megapixel camera and the back is said to include a single 8-megapixel snapper.

Other key features of the Realme Pad Mini include a 6,400mAh battery with 18W quick charging support, 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5, and Type-C port for charging. It may also include a 3.5mm audio jack. Lastly, the tablet will come bundled with Android 11 based Realme UI for Pad, but it remains unclear whether it’ll receive Android 12 update that would arrive on the first-gen Realme Pad in third quarter of 2022. Realme is yet to announce official details of Realme Pad Mini for the global markets.

