Realme has announced that its first tablet Realme Pad and Realme 8s 5G will launch in India on September 9. The company is also rumoured to launch an entry-level smartphone Realme 8i, on the same day, but there’s no confirmation yet. Ahead of the launch, Realme has set up a micro-site that teases the tablet’s design that is 6.9mm in thickness. It is still thicker than iPad Pro (2021) that measures 5.9mm in thickness, and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (6.3mm). On the other hand, the Realme 8s 5G is said to be the first smartphone carrying a MediaTek Dimensity 801 chipset under the hood.

Realme Pad has been in the works for quite some time, and the company confirmed its development in June. Its design and specifications were tipped recently, and the tablet is said to take inspiration from Apple iPad Air 2020. According to the old leak, the upcoming Realme Pad sports a 10.4-inch display with a single selfie camera at the centre for video calling. The rear panel also carries a single primary shooter, but the camera specifications remain unclear. Another certification had tipped that the Realme Pad would carry a 7,100mAh battery and model number BLT001. Realme recently launched its first laptop, RealmeBook, in India with 11th-gen Intel processors.

Tablets are about to get #UltraSlimRealFun.It’s time to experience slimness at its best with the 6.9mm thin #realmePad.Launching at 12:30 PM, 9th September on our official channels. Know more: https://t.co/op14hkCFjd pic.twitter.com/QsYcUax7MG — realme TechLife (@realmeTechLife) September 3, 2021

Apart from the Realme Pad, the company will launch Realme 8s 5G in India. The smartphone has also been a part of the rumour mill, and a leak suggests it would come with a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek chipset would be complemented by 6GB and 8GB RAM options, with an additional 5GB virtual RAM. As for the optics, the triple camera rear setup is said to house a 64-megapixel primary sensor; however, details regarding the remaining sensors are unclear. More details from the company are expected soon.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here