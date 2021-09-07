Realme Pad Will Carry 7100mAh Battery With 18W Charging Support, Company Reveals

The Realme Pad tablet will carry a 7,100mAh battery with support for 18W charging, Realme announced earlier today. The company claims the upcoming tablet will deliver 65 days of standby time and 12 hours of video playback. Earlier this week, Realme said the Realme Pad would feature a 10.4-inch (26.31 cm) screen with 2000×1200 pixel resolution. A dedicated micro-site on Flipkart further reveals the design that highlights narrow bezels and a single rear camera. The rear panel comes in a rose gold shade, but old posts suggest the tablet would also get a grey colour option. The micro-site notes the screen will have 82.5 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Realme had previously revealed that the Realme Pad measures 6.9mm in thickness. The tablet is still thicker than iPad Pro (2021) that measures 5.9mm in thickness, and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (6.3mm). The latest announcements corroborate an old leak about the size of the screen and battery capacity. As per its alleged render, the Realme Pad is said to take inspiration from Apple iPad Air 2020. Other key specifications of the tablet that include processor, camera specifications, and RAM configuration remain unclear. As expected, Realme Pad will retail via Flipkart and other Realme channels and the launch event will take place on September 9.

2 days to go!The latest ____ has a 7100 mAh Mega Battery with 18W Quick Charge Technology for longer period of seamless entertainment. Part 2/3 giveaway.RT & reply using #UltraSlimRealFun.Answer all correctly and stand a chance to win #realme8s5G. pic.twitter.com/myLK9bwbB0 — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) September 7, 2021

Apart from the Realme Pad, the company will launch Realme 8s 5G in India. The smartphone is confirmed to carry MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset under the hood. The Realme 8s 5G has also been a part of the rumour mill, and a leak suggests it would come with a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek chipset would be complemented by 6GB and 8GB RAM options, with an additional 5GB virtual RAM. As for the optics, the triple camera rear setup is said to house a 64-megapixel primary sensor; however, details regarding the remaining sensors are unclear. Realme will also launch Realme 8i in India on September 9. Recently, the company announced the development of Realme 9 and more details would be shared at the launch event.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here