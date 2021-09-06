The Realme Pad tablet will feature a 10.4-inch (26.31 cm) screen with 2000×1200 pixel resolution, Realme announced ahead of India launch on September 9. A dedicated micro-site on Flipkart further reveals the design that highlights narrow bezels and a single rear camera. The rear panel comes in a rose gold shade, but old posts suggest the tablet would also get a grey colour option. The micro-site notes the screen will have 82.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The company had previously revealed that the Realme Pad measures 6.9mm in thickness. The tablet is still thicker than iPad Pro (2021) that measures 5.9mm in thickness, and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (6.3mm).

The latest announcement corroborates an old leak about the size of the screen. As per its alleged render, the Realme Pad is said to take inspiration from Apple iPad Air 2020. A certification had tipped the Realme Pad would carry a 7,100mAh battery and model number BLT001. Key specifications of the tablet that include processor, camera specifications, and RAM configuration remain unclear. As expected, Realme Pad will retail via Flipkart and other Realme channels.

Apart from the Realme Pad, the company will launch Realme 8s 5G in India. The smartphone is confirmed to carry MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset under the hood. The Realme 8s 5G has also been a part of the rumour mill, and a leak suggests it would come with a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek chipset would be complemented by 6GB and 8GB RAM options, with an additional 5GB virtual RAM. As for the optics, the triple camera rear setup is said to house a 64-megapixel primary sensor; however, details regarding the remaining sensors are unclear. Realme will also launch Realme 8i in India on September 9. Recently, the company announced the development of Realme 9 and more details will be shared at the launch event.

