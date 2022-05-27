Realme Pad X Launched With 2K Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon Chip: Price, Specs And More

Smartphone maker Realme has launched its latest Realme Pad X that comes as the latest Android tablet to hit the market. The Realme Pad X has currently been launched in China and comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, a 2K display, and more.

Realme Pad X Price And Availability

The Realme Pad X has been launched at a price of CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs 15,000) onwards for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs 18,400). The Realme Pad X will go on sale in China starting June 12. Those who pre-order the tablet in China, will get a Realme Tablet X Smart Cover, priced at CNY 99 (roughly Rs. 1,200) bundled with their tablets.

The tablet has been launched in three colour options – Green Chessboard, Sea Salt Blue, and Star Grey. It is not known as to when the Realme Pad X will be launched in other markets including India.

Realme Pad X Specifications

The Realme Pad X has been launched with an 11-inch display with a 2K resolution. it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM, which can be expanded to up to 11GB with the company’s RAM expansion technology. There is up to 128GB of internal storage on the Realme Pad X, which is also expandable to up to 512GB via a microSD card slot.

The Realme Pad X has a single 13-megapixel rear camera, and an ultra-wide front shooter for video calls. The tablet has been launched with an 8,430mAh battery paired with 33W fast charging.

