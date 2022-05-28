Realme Pad X Tablet Likely to Launch in India Soon: All Details

Realme Pad X may launch in India soon, Realme VP Madhav Sheth teased on Twitter. In his post, Sheth said that the company launched the mid-budget tablet first in China, and it may come to India if fans “retweet” his post over 300 times. Although these are simple tricks to get more engagement on social media posts, the tweet already has over 500 retweets, so we may see the tablet in India soon. The Realme Pad X will be the third Realme tablet in India following the launch of the Realme Pad last year and Realme Pad Mini earlier this year.

REALME PAD X SPECIFICATIONS

The China-specific variant Realme Pad X and the India-specific models will likely be the same. Once the tablet arrives in India, Realme would hope to rival Xiaomi Pad 5 and other offerings by Samsung. The Realme Pad X features an 11-inch display with a 2K resolution and draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The tablet also gets RAM expansion technology and users can essentially enjoy up to 11GB of RAM. There is up to 128GB of internal storage on the Realme Pad X, which is also expandable to up to 512GB via a microSD card slot.

#realmePadX has been launched in China. Do you all want it to be launched in India as well? 300 retweets on this post and we will bring it to India! pic.twitter.com/28ITzZHCCy — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) May 26, 2022

The Realme Pad X has a single 13-megapixel rear camera, and an ultra-wide front shooter for video calls. The tablet has been launched with an 8,430mAh battery paired with 33W fast charging.

REALME PAD X EXPECTED PRICE

The Realme Pad X may be priced under Rs 25,000 in India. Its price in China starts at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs 15,000) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs 18,400).

