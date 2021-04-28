Realme Postpones Realme X7 Max 5G and 4K Smart TV's India Launch Owing to COVID-19 Crisis

Realme has postponed the launch of its “upcoming smartphone and AIoT" products amid the COVID-19 crisis in India. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth said that the company is also postponing its third-anniversary celebration that was set to take place on May 4, where the launch of MediaTek Dimensity 1200-enabled Realme X7 Max 5G and 43-inch Smart TV 4K were expected. Realme has not revealed the revised date of the launch event, and more information is expected soon. Sheth had announced the company would be hosting its “biggest" launch event on May 4 during the latest ‘Ask Madhav’ episode that was published earlier this week.

In a post on Twitter, Realme says that the company decided to postpone the upcoming product launches due to “the challenging times." A company statement reads, “As India battles unprecedented challenges, we urge you all to follow relevant COVID-19 safety protocols. In the wake of the current situation, Realme has decided to postpone the upcoming launch of products and anniversary celebrations."

Sheth, during his latest ‘Ask Madhav’ episode, had also spoken about the upcoming AIoT products in India. He reiterated the company’s focus on Realme TechLife for 2021 and said, “You will also see products from brands who will be joining Realme’s AIoT ecosystem." The executive claimed that the company would add new categories of products but the exact details remain unclear.

ALSO READ: Realme India to Host ‘Biggest’ Launch Event on May 4; Realme X7 Max 5G and 4K Smart TV Expected

Meanwhile, the upcoming Realme X7 Max 5G is rumoured to be a rebranded Realme GT Neo that is currently available in China. If the rumours are accurate, we can expect the device to feature a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED Full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The rear camera system might come with a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Aside from the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, we can expect the phone to carry a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging. The Realme X7 Max 5G is said to be a mid-range smartphone.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here