Realme Q Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of September 5 Launch
Realme revealed on Weibo that the upcoming smartphone would have a 4,035mAh battery, Snapdragon 712 SoC, 48-megapixel camera, and a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display.
Image for Representation
Ahead of the launch of Realme Q in China, the company’s chief marketing officer Xu Qi Chase has reportedly revealed some of the key specifications of the device on Chinese social networking website Weibo. Chase said that the Realme Q, which is launching in China on September 5, would be powered by a 4,035mAh battery along with 20W VOOC fast charging technology. So far, the Chinese manufacturer has shared multiple teasers of the smartphone which led to speculations that Realme Q is a rebranded Realme 5 Pro that was launched in India a couple of weeks ago.
The company has confirmed that the Realme Q will sport the Snapdragon 712 SoC, and a 48-megapixel primary camera. The phone will also have support for UFS 2.1 storage and USB Type-C port for charging and data sync. Other features include a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with 2,340×1,080 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. It will come in three variants: 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB internal storage that is further expandable up to 256GB. The smartphone is likely to run on Android 9.0 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 custom skin on top.
Recently, a teaser that detailed the phone’s physical design suggested that Realme Q will have a more rugged exterior. The Realme Q is claimed to survive 100-degree of boiling water tests and is also water and dust resistant. According to the teaser, the handset is also rated to survive drops from 1.8 meters.
