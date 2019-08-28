Realme Q Launch to Take Place in China on September 5, Confirms CMO
Realme CMO Xu Qi Chase officially announced on Chinese microblogging site Weibo that alongside the Realme Q, there will be three more products as well.
Image for Representation
After dropping several hints about an upcoming product for the past couple of days, Realme has officially confirmed that it will launch the Realme Q series of smartphones on September 5 in China. Realme's CMO, Xu Qi Chase made the announcement on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, adding that four new products will be announced.
While these four products could very well be from the Realme Q lineup, speculations are rife that the Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro, Realme XT and Realme Q1 will be introduced on stage. No credible leaks about the upcoming phones have been released online, and specifications of the Q-series phone are not known. However, it is, however, expected to have a quad-camera setup and a high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC.
The Realme XT is also widely speculated to be launched in China in September, after making its debut in India. It will have the first 64-megapixel quad camera setup on a smartphone in India, as is being much publicised by the company. Along with this, the 10nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC will be there as well.
Our users are no.1 priority for us! And realme users have become the world's first to have a hands-on experience of the #64MP Quad Camera on a smartphone with #realmeXT. Here's a glimpse of the exclusive #realmeInsider event. #DareToLeap pic.twitter.com/jDwzg7dqoh
— Madhav '5'Quad (@MadhavSheth1) August 28, 2019
The backbone of enhanced performance with min. power use, the 10nm octa-core Snapdragon 712 processor is one of the #QuadReasonsToBuy #realme5Pro.
Get the #QuadCameraSpeedster in the sale at 12 PM, 4th September on @Flipkart & https://t.co/reDVoAlOE1. https://t.co/2UYJ2PBSKU pic.twitter.com/jNzj77OGZ7
— realme (@realmemobiles) August 28, 2019
The Realme Q could also be the brand's first phone with its own OS and not ColorOS, based on Android 10 that was called Android Q until just last week.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Realme X Review: A Tough Contender in the Affordable Smartphone Space
-
Monday 19 August , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Review: Fitness Tracking Meets Minimalism
-
Monday 12 August , 2019
Kia Seltos Review – Most Feature Packed Mid-SUV in India
-
Monday 12 August , 2019
Samsung Unveils Note 10 With Smaller Version & 5G Connectivity
-
Thursday 01 August , 2019
Review: Triumph Speed Twin
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ben Stokes More Popular Than Taylor Swift During Headingley Heroics
- Salman Khan Gifts Viral Singing Sensation Ranu Mondal a House, Offers Dabangg 3 Song
- Anand Mahindra Praises Golden Girl PV Sindhu's Extreme Fitness Regime
- What Happens to Your Paytm or Amazon Pay Wallet if You Have Not Completed Full KYC
- Jio Effect: This BSNL Plan Costs Rs 96 And Offers 10GB Daily 4G Data For 28 Days