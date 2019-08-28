Realme Q Launch to Take Place in China on September 5, Confirms CMO

After dropping several hints about an upcoming product for the past couple of days, Realme has officially confirmed that it will launch the Realme Q series of smartphones on September 5 in China. Realme's CMO, Xu Qi Chase made the announcement on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, adding that four new products will be announced.

While these four products could very well be from the Realme Q lineup, speculations are rife that the Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro, Realme XT and Realme Q1 will be introduced on stage. No credible leaks about the upcoming phones have been released online, and specifications of the Q-series phone are not known. However, it is, however, expected to have a quad-camera setup and a high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC.

The Realme XT is also widely speculated to be launched in China in September, after making its debut in India. It will have the first 64-megapixel quad camera setup on a smartphone in India, as is being much publicised by the company. Along with this, the 10nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC will be there as well.

Our users are no.1 priority for us! And realme users have become the world's first to have a hands-on experience of the #64MP Quad Camera on a smartphone with #realmeXT. Here's a glimpse of the exclusive #realmeInsider event. #DareToLeap pic.twitter.com/jDwzg7dqoh — Madhav '5'Quad (@MadhavSheth1) August 28, 2019

The backbone of enhanced performance with min. power use, the 10nm octa-core Snapdragon 712 processor is one of the #QuadReasonsToBuy #realme5Pro. Get the #QuadCameraSpeedster in the sale at 12 PM, 4th September on @Flipkart & https://t.co/reDVoAlOE1. https://t.co/2UYJ2PBSKU pic.twitter.com/jNzj77OGZ7 — realme (@realmemobiles) August 28, 2019

The Realme Q could also be the brand's first phone with its own OS and not ColorOS, based on Android 10 that was called Android Q until just last week.

