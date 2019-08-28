Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Realme Q Launch to Take Place in China on September 5, Confirms CMO

Realme CMO Xu Qi Chase officially announced on Chinese microblogging site Weibo that alongside the Realme Q, there will be three more products as well.

News18.com

Updated:August 28, 2019, 7:22 PM IST
Realme Q Launch to Take Place in China on September 5, Confirms CMO
Image for Representation
Loading...

After dropping several hints about an upcoming product for the past couple of days, Realme has officially confirmed that it will launch the Realme Q series of smartphones on September 5 in China. Realme's CMO, Xu Qi Chase made the announcement on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, adding that four new products will be announced.

While these four products could very well be from the Realme Q lineup, speculations are rife that the Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro, Realme XT and Realme Q1 will be introduced on stage. No credible leaks about the upcoming phones have been released online, and specifications of the Q-series phone are not known. However, it is, however, expected to have a quad-camera setup and a high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC.

The Realme XT is also widely speculated to be launched in China in September, after making its debut in India. It will have the first 64-megapixel quad camera setup on a smartphone in India, as is being much publicised by the company. Along with this, the 10nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC will be there as well.

The Realme Q could also be the brand's first phone with its own OS and not ColorOS, based on Android 10 that was called Android Q until just last week.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
