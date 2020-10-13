Realme Q2, Realme Q2 Pro And Realme Q2i Launched: Triple Cameras, Mediatek Dimensity SoC & More

Realme Q2 series of smartphones have been launched in China as a new addition to the company's Q-series. The latest Realme series includes the vanilla Realme Q2, Realme Q2 Pro, and Realme Q2i with all supporting 5G connectivity. The Realme Q2 and Realme Q2 Pro are powered by Dimensity 800U SoC (but with different GPUs) while the Realme Q2i packs MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC. Each of the latest Realme smartphones further carries a triple rear camera setup, although the Realme Q2 and Realme Q2 Pro have a rectangular camera module while the Realme Q2i has a square module at the back.

The Realme Q2 price starts at CNY 1,299 (approx. Rs. 14,200 direct conversion) for the base 4GB + 128GB storage variant, while the 6GB + 128GB storage model costs 1,399 (approx. Rs. 15,200). Both variants include blue and silver colour options. The Realme Q2 Pro also has two similar colour and two storage options. Its 8GB + 128GB variant costs CNY 1,799 (approx. Rs. 19,600) and the 8GB + 256GB storage unit costs CNY 1,999 (approx. Rs. 21,800). The Realme Q2i, on the other hand, has a single 4GB + 128GB storage model and is priced at CNY 1,199 (approx. Rs. 13,000). It is available in blue and silver colour options, and the pre-orders start October 21 onwards. As mentioned, the phones are currently available in China, and the company is yet to disclose its availability details for the international markets.

The Realme Q2 sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor coupled with the ARM G7 MC3 GPU. It runs Android 10 based Realme UI out-of-the-box along with up to 6GB of LPDDRx4 RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The rectangular triple rear camera module houses a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary wide-angle camera with f/2.3 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calling, there's a 16-megapixel camera housed inside the hole-punch cutout at the top-left corner of the front panel.

The Realme Q2 has a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging. The phone weighs 194 grams, besides support for dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth v5.0, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Moving to the Realme Q2 Pro, the phone bears similarities to the Realme Q2 in terms of design and many specifications. It comes with a relatively smaller 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 180Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, there's the same Dimensity 800U processor but with the Mali-G57 GPU and 8GB of RAM. It runs Android 10 based Realme UI and has up to 256GB of onboard storage. The rear camera on The Realme Q2 pro is the same as its sibling Realme Q2; however, its 16-megapixel front camera has an f/2.5 aperture.

Notably, the phone has a smaller 4,300mAh battery but supports a faster 65W fast charging technology. The Realme Q2's connectivity options are the same as Realme Q2, but it is heavier at 175 grams.

Lastly, the Realme Q2i features a 6.5-inch screen with 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. Its primary features include 4GB of RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, an 8-megapixel selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The phone's triple rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel camera accompanied by a secondary macro sensor and tertiary depth sensor. There's a fingerprint scanner at the back of the phone for security.