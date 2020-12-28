Realme Q2 With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC Passes Through BIS Certification, India Launch Soon?

Chinese smartphone maker Realme may be planning to bring its Realme Q2 smartphone to India soon. While the company itself has not provided any details about the Realme Q2 smartphone, it has reportedly appeared on a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification listing recently, hinting at an imminent launch in the country. The Realme Q2 was launched in China in October alongside the Realme Q2 Pro and the Realme Q2i. The smartphone is also available in the UK as the Realme 7 5G. The Realme Q2 comes powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 800U chipset with 5G support.

The recent BIS listing of the purported Realme Q2 smartphone was spotted by known Indian tipster Mukul Sharma who goes by the name @Stufflistings on Twitter. Sharma tweeted an image of the BIS listing on Twitter. The listing shows a smartphone with model number RMX2117, which has been associated with the Realme Q2 in the past. While there is no word from Realme about the availability of the smartphone in India, in China it was launch at a price of CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs 14,600) for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs 15,800) for the 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage. It is being reported that the India pricing will be close to the Realme Q2's price in China.

Good news for those waiting. The Realme Q2 also appears to be coming soon to India, as it has now received the Indian BIS certification.#Realme #RealmeQ2 pic.twitter.com/fBUeahiPx5 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) December 28, 2020

The Realme Q2 runs on Android 10-based Realme UI out of the box. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 800U chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is a triple rear camera setup on the Realme Q2 that houses a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Up front, the Realme Q2 sports a 16-megapixel selfie snapper. Realme Q2 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging.