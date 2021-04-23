Realme Q3, Q3 Pro and Q3i With Triple Rear Cameras and 5G Launched: Price, Specs and Availability

Realme has refreshed its Q-series smartphone in China with Realme Q3 5G, Realme Q3 Pro 5G, and Realme Q3i 5G. As their name suggests, all smartphones support 5G connectivity option for ultra-fast internet speeds. Notably, the Realme Q3 5G, Realme Q3 Pro 5G, and Realme Q3i 5G come with triple rear cameras and a single selfie camera inside the hole-punch cutout on the display panels. The regular model is the only phone in the lineup to carry a Qualcomm processor, while the other two models pack a MediaTek chipset. Similarly, the vanilla and Pro variants come with a 120Hz refresh rate and the Realme Q3i 5G supports a 90Hz refresh rate. The international availability details of all three smartphones remain unclear. Realme also sells affordable smartphones under its Narzo and C-series in India.

Starting with the vanilla Realme Q3 5G, the smartphone sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate and 405ppi pixel density. The screen panel support 600 nits peak brightness and has 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, there’s the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset with Adreno 619 GPU, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box, and there’s also support for dual-SIM cards.

The triple rear camera system comes inside a rectangular module that adopts a black colour finish. The rear camera setup on the Realme Q3 5G includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.3 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.1 aperture. Notably, the primary rear camera can support 4K video recording at 30fps, while the selfie camera supports Full-HD video recording at 30fps. Other notable features on the Realme Q3 5G include5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It carries a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

The Realme Q3 5G’s price in China starts at CNY 1,299 (approx Rs 15,000) for the base 6GB + 128GB storage variant and the top-end 8GB + 128GB storage option costs CNY 1,399 (approx Rs 16,200). Customers can choose between Psychedelic Silver and Sci-Fi Black colour options.

Moving to the Realme Q3 Pro 5G, the smartphone features a smaller 6.43-inch screen but with Full-HD+ resolution, a higher-touch sampling rate at 360Hz, and the same 120Hz refresh rate. The screen-to-body ratio is at 91.7 percent, meaning it sports slimmer bezels than Realme Q3. Under the hood, there’s an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC with the ARM G77 MC9 GPU, instead of a Qualcomm processor. It comes with a higher 8GB of RAM option with up to 256GB of storage.

In terms of optics, the phone has a 64-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.8. The other two cameras are similar to the ones on Realme Q3. At the front, there’s a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies. Notably, the primary camera on Realme Q3 Pro 5G supports 4K video recording at up to 60fps. Other notable features on the Realme Q3 Pro 5G include5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Pro variant comes with a smaller battery at 4,500mAh with the same 30W fast charging.

In terms of pricing, the Realme Q3 Pro 5G carries a price tag of CNY 1,799 (approx Rs 20,800) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant and the 8GB + 256GB storage option costs CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 23,100). It is available in Electric Blue, Firefly, and Gravity Black colours.

Lastly, the Realme Q3i 5G comes with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The most affordable 5G phone in the lineup packs the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. Given its affordability, its rear camera setup includes 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and two 2-megapixel sensors with f/2.4 aperture (each) for macro and monochrome photography. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

The Realme Q3i 5G’s price in China is set at CNY 999 (approx Rs 11,600) for the 4GB + 128GB storage variant, while the 6GB + 128GB storage variant costs CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs 12,700).

