Realme Q3t With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: Price, Specs

Realme has refreshed its Q-series smartphone with the Realme Q3t, nearly a month after launching the Realme Q3s. The two phones are essentially the same; however, the new Realme Q3t has been launched in China in partnership with China Telecom. It carries triple rear cameras and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC that powers popular mid-budget smartphones like Samsung Galaxy M52 5G. Its India-specific availability details remain unclear.

In terms of specifications, the Realme Q3t sports a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 600 nits of peak brightness, and a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The screen has a hole-punch cutout at the top left that houses the 16-megapixel front camera. Under the hood, there’s the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone also supports the Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) feature, letting users expand the RAM virtually up to 5GB by utilising the onboard storage.

Coming to optics, the triple rear cameras come inside a rectangular-shaped module that adopts the same colour as the smartphone. The rear camera system houses a 48-megapixel primary camera and two 2-megapixel sensors. The Realme Q3t runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric protection. Other notable features on the phone include a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. Realme says the phone can go from flat to 50 percent in 25 minutes with the bundled 30W adapter.

The Realme Q3t carries a price tag of CNY 2,099, which is roughly Rs 24,300 for the sole 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model. Customers can choose between Nebula and Night Sky Blue colour options. It is currently available for purchase via Realme’s China website.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.