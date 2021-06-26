Realme Quietly Launches Entry-Level Realme C11 2021 In India: Check Price, Specifications & More

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has rather quietly launched its latest entry-level smartphone - the Realme C11 2021 in India. The Realme is an incremental upgrade over last year’s Realme C11 smartphone. The Realme C11 2021 was earlier launched in Russia last month, and has made its way to the Indian market now with a price tag of Rs 6,999. The Realme C11 2021 comes with a very Realme-like design with a square-shaped camera module and a strip running through the smartphone vertically aligned with the camera module. The Realme C11 2021 has been launched in two colour options - Cool Grey and Cool Blue and the smartphone is being sold at an introductory price of Rs 6,799 for the sole 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant on realme’s official website.

In terms of specifications, the Realme C11 2021 comes with a 6.5-inchHD+ LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch. In terms of what’s under the hood, the Realme C11 2021 comes with a slight downgrade from last year’s model with an octa-core Unisoc SC9963 chipset, as against the MediaTek Helio G35 chip found on the Realme C11 2020. The Unisoc SC9963 chipset is paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which is expandable via a microSD card slot. In terms of optics, the Realme C11 2021 comes with a single rear camera, which is an 8-megapixel lens with an f/2.0 aperture. Up front, the Realme C11 2021 comes with a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with a f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity options on the Realme C11 2021 include dual-SIM (4G+4G), Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ Beidou/ Glonass/ Galileo, a micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery with support for reverse charging.

