Realme Quietly Launches Realme C25s With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, Will Go on Sale in India Today

Realme has quietly launched the Realme C25s in India, months after unveiling the regular Realme C25. The new smartphone looks similar to its sibling, though it now packs an upgraded MediaTek Helio G80 chipset with up to 128GB of onboard storage. Its triple rear cameras’ specifications appear to be similar to Realme C25, and both phones carry a large 6,000mAh battery. The Realme C25s’ price in India starts at Rs 9,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage model and the 4GB RAM + 128GB model costs Rs 10,999. The phone will go on sale today (June 9) via the Realme website, Flipkart, and other mainline channels in Watery Grey and Watery Blue colour options.

In terms of specifications, the Realme C25s sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, TUV Rheinland certification, and 570 nits of peak brightness. Similar to the vanilla Realme C25, the new phone carries a waterdrop-style notch that houses the single selfie camera. Under the hood, it comes with the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. The phone runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box and supports dual-SIM cards. The triple camera setup on the back of Realme C25s houses a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel black and white sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, there’s an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. The camera app comes bundled with modes such as Super Nightscape, Ultra Macro Mode, and more. Both front and rear cameras can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps. Other notable features on the Realme C25s include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, fingerprint sensor, and a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Realme claims that with just 5 percent of charge, the phone offers 5.65 hours of Spotify or 2.52 hours of calling.

