Realme Race Design Hinted At In TENAA Certification Listing: What We Know So Far

Realme Race, the Chinese manufacturer's next flagship offering is a much-anticipated device, ever since it was announced last year. Now, the smartphone seems to have passed TENAA certification, according to a recent find on the Chinese certification site. Recently, a Realme executive had hinted on social media that the Realme Race smartphones may launch after the Chinese Spring Festival that falls on February 12.

A TENAA certification listing was recently spotted by MySmartPrice for a Realme smartphone codenamed RMX2202, which is believed to be the Realme Race smartphone. The listing also comes with a few images of the smartphone, giving us the first non-render look at the upcoming Realme flagship. The design hints at a rectangular camera module, along with a hole-punch front panel, with the front camera placed in the top left corner of the front panel. The smartphone shown in the TENAA listing has a glossy finish on the back. While reports online say that this is, indeed the Realme Race, it is not certain and the smartphone could end up looking different to what the TENAA listing shows.

The Realme Race will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset, and is tipped to comes with a 6.8-inch OLED display with a 160Hz refresh rate. The Realme Race is rumoured to come with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone is also expected to launch with Android 11-based RealmeUI 2.0 and is rumoured to come with a triple rear camera setup.

Some reports have also said that the Realme Race will be a whole series of smartphones from the BBK Electronics brand, instead of a single device.