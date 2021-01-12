Realme Race May Come With 5,000mAh Battery and 125W Ultra-Fast Charging Support, Other Specs Tipped

The Realme 'Race' was announced in December 2020, and the smartphone will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. Realme China President Chase Xu had earlier said that the phone would launch this year, though its details remained unclear. According to a new leak by notable Chinese tipster Ice Universe, the new Realme device might come with a 5,000mAh battery with 125W ultra-fast charging support. The tipster in a separate post claims that the smartphone is an enhanced version of Oppo Ace 2 that debuted in April 2020. Additionally, the 'Race' is just a codename for the upcoming series, and the official moniker may differ at the time of the launch.

The tipster via his Weibo account adds that the Realme Race would come with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and quad rear cameras. As per a CAD-based render shared on the Weibo post, the phone looks similar to the Oppo Ace 2 that comes with a circular rear camera module. The phone may also support 5G connectivity. To recall, the Oppo Ace 2 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, triple rear cameras (48-megapixel primary camera), and 4,000mAh battery.

Realme was among the first companies to officially confirm the development of a new flagship with the Snapdragon 888. Currently, Xiaomi sells its Mi 11 smartphone in China with the same Qualcomm processor. In a few days, iQoo's latest iQoo 7 with Snapdragon 888 will start retailing in China at starting CNY 3,798 (approx Rs 43,100). Samsung will launch the Galaxy S21 series this week that is rumoured to pack the Qualcomm's flagship processor. The Samsung next flagship phones are also said to pack the Exynos 2100 SoC, depending upon the region. Meanwhile, more details over the Realme Race smartphone is expected from the company soon.