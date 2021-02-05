Realme Race May Launch After Chinese Spring Festival, Executive Hints: Here's What to Expect

Realme Race, said to be the first smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor may launch after the Chinese Spring Festival or the Chinese New Year. The new update comes as a social media post by Realme's Marketing Communications Director Song Qi Aric hinted at the smartphone's arrival after the Chinese Spring Festival that falls on February 12.

In his post on Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo, Aric said that the name for the Realme Race smartphone has not been revealed and that there must be a special name and meaning for the company's 'masterpiece', apart from hinting at the post-Spring festival launch. The exact launch date for the Realme Race has not been revealed but it is confirmed that the smartphone will be Realme's flagship offering and will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset.

It is expected that Realme will give us more details closer to the launch date. Reports have suggested that Oppo has transferred its 'Ace' series to Realme and hence, coming up the the 'Race' codename. A recent report even suggested that there might also be a Pro variant in the Realme Race series.

While there is no word on the specifications apart from the presence of the Snapdragon 888 SoC, the Realme Race is tipped to feature a 6.8-inch OLED display with a 160Hz refresh rate. It is rumoured to come with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone is said to come with RealmeUI 2.0 based on Android 11 and have a triple rear camera setup.