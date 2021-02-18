Realme Race Will Be Called the Realme GT 5G, Launch Scheduled for March 4: All We Know

Chinese smartphone maker Realme said last year that it will launch its next flagship smartphone, codenamed Realme Race with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset. Now, the BBK Electronics brand has revealed the name of the upcoming smartphone, along with the smartphone's launch date in China. The Realme Race will be named Realme GT 5G and will launch in China on March 4, Realme's Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Xu Qi Chase announced in a social media post.

The Realme CMO shared a poster on Chinese micro-blogging platform Weibo to reveal the name and the launch date of the Realme GT 5G, which will be launched on March 4 at 2PM local time (11:30AM IST). Following up on Chase's announcement, a tipster has hinted that the Realme GT 5G may also get leather and glass back variants. The smartphone was also reportedly spotted in a TENAA listing recently, hinting at the design of the smartphone. It was also recently found to be listed on India's Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website.

In the promotional poster shared by the Realme CMO, there are three icons on the bottom left corner, indicating at the processor, refresh rate, and fast charging support. It has previously been speculated that the Realme GT 5G (codenamed Realme Race) will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 SoC. Further, previous reports have also suggested that the Realme GT 5G will come with a 160Hz display. There are no details about the fast charging capabilities of the Realme GT 5G smartphone yet.

Known tipster who goes by the name Digital Chat Station, in a Weibo post said that the Realme GT may come with a leather back and glass back panel for different variants. The tipster, in his post, also hinted that the Realme GT 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, in line with other reports claiming the same.

Other features that have been rumoured previously are a 6.8-inch OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage. It has also been reported that there might be a Pro variant of the Realme GT 5G.